HELENA- The Office of the Governor released information on COVID-19 assistance sent to the Crow Tribe after claims that the Tribe was excluded from the relief fund process and has not received the same treatment as other tribes.
Crow Tribe of Indians Chairman, Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid, Jr. released a statement Friday, claiming the Crow Tribe was “completely excluded from any relief allocation whatsoever.”
Not Afraid’s statement says Montana tribes were vastly undercounted in the allocation of CARES Act funds, and that the allocations given were insufficient to meet the magnitude of needs.
“But whatever relief tribal governments received and regardless of the adequacy or not of those monies, that is not a reason for Governor Bullock to nearly entirely exclude ten percent of Montanans from relief Congress intended for all Montanans,” the statement claims.
Marissa Perry, Communications Director for Governor Steve Bullock, says she has received inquiries regarding claims, and she says they are not true.
According to a release sent by Perry, each tribe received a federal allocation of CARES Act money, and the Crow Tribe received around $25 million.
“Because tribes received a separate allotment of CARES Act funding, the state's Coronavirus Relief Funds focused on providing support to tribal member businesses, nonprofits, food banks, local governments and more,” the release says. “Organizations on the Crow Tribe have received the same opportunities as every other tribe in the state to apply and receive state Coronavirus Relief Funds.”
Over $4 million has been provided to Crow Tribe members and the citizens of Big Horn County to support small businesses, nonprofits, food assistance, schools, childcare, and more during the public health emergency to date. You can view grants awarded through Montana’s Coronavirus Relief Fund grant program here.
The release also says the Crow Tribe has not applied for a public health and a food bank grant, and that the state has encouraged them to apply and offered extensions.
“The state still has money set aside waiting for them should they choose to submit their application. Other tribes responded with applications, which were funded,” the release states.
The Crow Tribe has also been provided with personal protective equipment, school safety supplies, food commodities, registered nurses and the National Guard to assist with contact tracing and help set up four community testing events according to the release.
From the release, personal protective equipment received by the Tribe includes: 3,110 N95 masks, 21,070 3-Ply masks, 5,700 cloth masks, 7,350 KN95 masks, 12,452 face shields, 3,680 gowns, 42,350 gloves. And preparing to ship this week: 1,000 N95 masks, 1,000 3-Ply masks, 1,000 gloves, 800 gowns, 180 face shields.
School safety supplies received by the tribe includes: 21,900 3-Ply masks, 5,900 youth disposable masks, 48 thermometers, 200 face shields, 93 youth face shield, 2,112 wipes, 211 gallons of hand sanitizer, 4,200 gloves, 5,215 cloth masks, 2,700 KN95 masks
