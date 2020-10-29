HELENA- During a press conference Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock announced additional help is on the way to help with healthcare in rural Montana, and two Butte residents who experienced COVID-19 first hand shared their stories.
Governor Steve Bullock announced that five teams from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be coming to Montana to help support rural hospitals in Montana for 30 days.
Each of the teams will have five nurses and the teams will be stationed along the Hi-Line and in Eastern Montana to assist critical access hospitals that may be experiencing staffing shortages.
The first three teams will arrive mid next week, and the other two teams will arrive after they are finished responding to Hurricane Zeta.
Bullock also gave an update on the member of the Governor’s Office who tested positive, saying that one of the four staffers considered close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.
An additional close contact was determined from the one additional case, and the Governor says that all six staff will stay under quarantine or isolation for the recommended 14 days.
“While certainly, it’s not ideal that a staff member tested positive, or two rather and we’re keeping them in our thoughts, it’s a reminder that we all must continue to take this virus very seriously,” Bullock said.
Butte residents Gilbert and Gina shared their experience with dealing with COVID-19 at the press conference Thursday as well.
Gilbert said he initially was a firm believer in not wearing a mask and believed the virus was a sham before his experience with the virus.
Symptoms for the virus started showing for Gilbert on September 10, Gilbert saying although he was sick, he continued to work for the next week as normal before he was tested and quarantined.
One week later, Gilbert says he was having trouble breathing and was brought to the hospital.
Gilbert was admitted to the COVID wing of the hospital and given treatments which he says helped him recover.
“I wound up recovering fairly well, the only problems that I have is now I have fluid in my lungs, which the doctors are kinda scared that it might be a possible blood clot, so now I’m on blood thinners,” Gilbert said. “This virus does not care who you are.”
Gina, Gilbert’s wife, also shared her experience with COVID-19 saying she started showing mild symptoms a day after her husband and started to get really sick a few days later.
After going to the hospital that Friday, Gina says they initially diagnosed her with pneumonia and tested her for COVID, saying her results should be back Saturday.
Results for Gina’s test were not back for the next two days, and Gina was brought to the hospital that Sunday for dizziness and being unable to stand without being nauseous.
As Gina was being put into a soft room, her results were brought up and she put on oxygen and admitted to the hospital to be put on Remdesivir.
Gina says after being started on Remdesivir, it was found she was allergic to the antiviral and had hives after the first night of taking it.
Following her negative reaction to Remdesivir, staff would give her Benadryl before she received the antiviral and slowed down how much she was given over time, however, after the fifth day a nurse gave her the wrong dosage and she had an anaphylactic reaction.
Gina says her white blood cells shot up, and she found out she had sepsis which led to her being in the hospital for 11 days.
Following her release, Gina said she also had to isolate for more time and that she just got out of isolation last week, totaling 45 days in isolation.
“I’ve been teleworking the whole time, so I haven’t really had any contact outside of the house, and we’re not trying to place blame on anyone in the household, I don’t blame anyone,” Gina said. “I did go out to go grocery shopping, I did wear a mask, my daughter works in fast food, you know, any one of us, we don’t know where it originated… We did the contact tracing like everyone else, but you can’t pinpoint this. It could be anywhere.”