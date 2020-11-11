HELENA- As President-elect Joe Biden continues to make preparations to take office in January, the New York Times is reporting Governor Steve Bullock is on the shortlist to head the Interior Department.
Governor Bullock has a history of fighting for environmental issues.
The New York Times highlights the executive order he signed in 2014, creating a habitat for sage grouse.
During his term as State Attorney General, he wrote an opinion guaranteeing access to public lands.
Other contenders on this list include representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe.
Senator Martin Heinrich, also from New Mexico and former New Mexico Senator Tom Udall whose father served as interior secretary during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.
As President-elect, Biden is looking to name cabinet members, President Trump continues to challenge that title with several lawsuits pending across the country.