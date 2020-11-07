Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... THE OCCURRENCE OF MODERATE SNOW. A PROLONGED PERIOD OF LIGHT TO MODERATE INTENSITY SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. WHILE SNOW COULD START MIXING IN AS EARLY AS 7PM, ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL IS MOST LIKELY BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 11AM SUNDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS PUT OUT A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLA JAMES. KAYLA IS A 24 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS. KAYLA HAS BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. KAYLA IS MISSING UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-457-8865 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.