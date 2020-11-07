Governor Steve Bullock and U.S. Senator Jon Tester released statements Saturday after the announcement that Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were projected to win the 2020 presidential election.
The statement from Governor Steve Bullock shared to his Facebook Saturday:
“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. At a time when our country is deeply divided, we must remember all we have in common as Americans, and that together, we can work toward a future of healing and of prosperity.”
The statement from U.S. Senator Jon Tester shared in a release Saturday:
“Sharla and I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their momentous victory and I look forward to working with them to move this country forward. We must come together and focus on what connects us, not what divides us. We live in the greatest nation in the world and I know we are capable of creating an even better future for generations to come.”