HELENA- Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced his transition advisory team for the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
A release from Gianforte says the advisory team will identify and review candidates to serve as the next director of DPHHS and will forward their recommendations to Governor-elect Gianforte.
“We’re in the midst of a public health crisis. We face an epidemic of addiction that has destroyed communities, torn apart families, and left thousands of children in foster care. We need someone leading DPHHS who can address these serious challenges, who will bring greater accountability and transparency to the agency, and who will help lead Montana’s comeback. I’m grateful to the members of this advisory team for their service, and I look forward to receiving their recommendations,” Gianforte said.
The release says the DPHHS Transition Advisory Team includes diverse stakeholders in the health care field whose specialties span mental health, addiction, foster care, long-term care, and disability rights.
All members serve on this team in a voluntary capacity, and are not compensated for their time.
Members of Governor-elect Gianforte’s DPHHS transition advisory team follow:
Kayla Anderson – licensed addiction counselor and owner of Prairie Hills Recovery Center in Sidney
Carter Barnhart – chief experience officer at Newport Healthcare, a teen and young adult mental health treatment center
Marilyn Bartlett, CPA – senior policy fellow with the National Academy of State Health Policy
Beth Brenneman, JD – attorney with Disability Rights Montana
Jim FitzGeraldMPA, MSW – CEO of Intermountain, a statewide behavioral health non-profit serving children, youth, and families
Jonathan Griffin, MD, MHA –chief medical innovation officer at St. Peter’s Health, former president of the Montana Medical Association
Rose Hughes – executive director of the Montana Health Care Association
Al Olszewski, MD – independent orthopedic surgeon, former flight and trauma surgeon in the U.S. Air Force, state senator
Tony Pfaff – CEO of Deer Lodge Medical Center
Carl Seilstad – Fergus County Commissioner and chair of the board of directors of South Central Montana Regional Mental Health Center
Jenna Taylor – executive director of Child Bridge