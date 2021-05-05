Governor Gianforte issues proclamation for MMIW awareness day

HELENA- Montana- Today to raise awareness for the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons in Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte issued a proclamation in declaring May 5, 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
May 5 is the national day of awareness; it will now be locally recognized.
The governor signed three bills in late April in an effort to confront the MMIP crisis in Montana, the governor's office said in a release. The three bills provide the state and the tribes resources to follow data, raise awareness and step up interagency partnership to protect indigenous persons in Montana, the release continued.
HB 35 creates the Missing Indigenous Persons Review Commission at the Montana Department of Justice. HB 98 expands the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force and the Looping in Native Communities (LINC) grant program. SB 4 expands the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force.
All this comes after several people have gone missing out of the Browning area just this last week alone
In the governor's State of the State Address in January, he highlighted in Montanas Native Americans make up about 7% of the population, but they account for about 26% of missing persons.
Between 2017 and 2019, nearly 80% of those reported missing were teenagers younger than 18 years of age.
Native American women face a murder rate 10 times higher than the national average, 84% experience some form of violence in their lifetime.