HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to adopt the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the United States Constitution.
Bullock addressed the work of women in Montana in the brief and cited Montana’s longtime role as a leader in gender equality a release from the Office of the Governor says.
Montana ratified the ERA 46 years ago, and the amicus from Governor Bullock goes over Montana’s background in equal rights.
You can read the full amicus brief here.