Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches from Stevensville south through Darby. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon for Stevensville south through Darby. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

