HELENA - State Medical Officer, Dr. Gregory Holzman is resigning from his position.
In his resignation letter, Dr. Holzman stated he truly enjoyed his time working within the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and looks forward to being a strong partner from outside State government.
“Thank you for allowing me to work with the dedicated employees within the Department of Public Health and Human Services… I believe we have accomplished some exciting projects, and I know there are many more to be completed,” Dr. Holzman wrote.
According to the letter, Holzman plans to continue his professional career in medicine and public health.
Director Adam Meier sent Montana Right Now the following statement regarding Dr. Holzman’s resignation:
“I appreciate everything that Dr. Holzman has done for the State of Montana during his tenure at DPHHS,” Director Meier said. “He’s done an incredible job as a medical advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic and through an ever-changing environment. He has worked tirelessly, and I look forward to continuing to work with him over the next few months on the state’s vaccine rollout.”