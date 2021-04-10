MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Grizzlies won 59-3 over Central Washington.
Our Shaun Rainey spoke to Central Washington University Coach Chris Fisk who said he has played eight Big Sky teams in his career and that the Montana team was the best he has faced, adding that Griz’s speed and physicality just overwhelmed them.
Griz get the win 59-3 over Central Washington. Was great to have football back. Next week vs PSU and a fellow Big Sky team will be fun pic.twitter.com/6WgkoKiQQX