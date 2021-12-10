HELENA, Mont. - Wolf trapping season is being delayed due to grizzly bear activity.
A “floating” starting date for wolf trapping in areas with grizzly bears was adopted to the 2021 wolf trapping regulations.
Grizzly bear activity is assessed outside of dens to determine the potential for trapping conflicts, which determines when the start date for wolf trapping in affected areas according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
With the adoption, wolf trapping in areas with grizzly bears will start no earlier than the Monday after Thanksgiving, and no later than Dec. 31 depending on grizzly activity.
“FWP biologists have monitored grizzly bear activity with a variety of methods through November, and now into December,” FWP Director Hand Worsech wrote. “This includes monitoring collar data, sightings of bears in the field, weather assessments, and reports from the public.”
For the week of Dec. 6, FWP said it has determined that grizzly bear activity outside of dens is too high to begin wolf trapping.
Weekly assessments will continue to be made and updates will be provided via email.