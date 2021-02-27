PARK CO. Mont. - Search and rescue helped eight snowmobilers who found themselves stuck near the Granite Lake area.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 11:00 pm of eight snowmobilers from Minnesota and Wisconsin that left the Cooke City area that morning heading into the Beartooth Mountains and had not returned.
Acquaintances of the snowmobilers received a text message from one of them earlier in the day indicating they were in the Maryott Lake area of the Beartooth Wilderness.
Due to not knowing the exact location and how late it was in the day, crews decided not to deploy until daylight.
Thursday morning, ground search teams set out at 6:00 am towards the Island Lake warming hut to plan and begin a search.
Search and rescue launched their fixed-wing airplane (AIR-1) to begin searching the Maryott Lake area at 7:00 am.
A spotter in the airplane reported seeing multiple snowmobile tracks leading south from Maryott Lake in the general direction of Granite Lake.
An abandoned snowmobile was located at the surface of Granite Lake with multiple tracks at 8:00 am.
The tracks lead to the southwest corner of the lake, where AIR-1 spotted a single rider on a snowmobile, who began waving after seeing the airplane.
Eventually, AIR-1 spotted the rest of the lost party and due to hazardous terrain, it was decided to use helicopter resources to evacuate the group.
According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the riders had gotten themselves into an extremely rugged area with steep drops, deep snow, and downed timber.
After the group was unable to find a way out and ran out of fuel, they built a fire and stayed there for the night.
A helicopter from Guardian Flight in Cody and a helicopter from Teton County Serch and Rescue in Jackson were sent to help in the rescue.
Guardian Flight found the victims at 11:45 am and landed near them to give any needed medical assistance.
After all eight snowmobilers were found to be uninjured, Guardian left the area at 1:30 pm and the helicopter from Teton County began transporting them out three at a time to the Island Lake warming hut.
From the warming hut, the group was taken to the Pilot Creek parking area where they meet up with friends who took them back to Cooke City.
Park County Sheriff, Scott Steward, is reminding people that it is illegal to ride snow machines or any other mechanized mode of travel into designated wilderness areas.
“These areas are designated wilderness for a reason,” commented Steward. “They are filled with downed timber, steep accents, deep draws and sheer cliff faces. Much of these areas are unexplored and can be extremely dangerous if you are unfamiliar or unprepared for emergencies should they arise.”