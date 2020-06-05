Many groups across the state came out Friday to peacefully demonstrate.
The groups have gathered in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Our Cornelia Nicholson spoke to rally organizers in Billings who said they just want to bring awareness to the Montana community that racism still exists.
“I think a lot of people have a misconception about this rally whereas to say, that this rally is to go against police and what they do, that’s not true at all. This is to go against racism and corruption no matter what form it takes. There’s a lot of good officers out there willing to help, and I think that you guys definitely saw a glace of that today,” rally organizer Amber Palmer said.
The Helena Police Department told Montana Right Now they are looking at their policies and procedures to see what changes need to be made.
We will be following the rallies in cities across Montana on-air and online.