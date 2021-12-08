Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
Darah Leigh Whiteman, 16, has been missing since July 14.
Darah is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs Northern Cheyenne Police Department at 406-477-6288.