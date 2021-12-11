Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
Latoya Pace DeCarlo 37, is described as being five feet six inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Latoya was last contacted on Nov. 30.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cut Bank Police Department at 406-873-2289