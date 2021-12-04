'Have you seen me?': Leo Wagner

Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
BROWNING, Mont. - Leo Wagner was last contacted on April 26, 2021.
Leo is now 26-years-old and is described as being five feet eight inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Leo’s whereabouts should call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.