Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
Sequence Hesitation Gove, 17, has been missing since December 2, 2021.
Sequence is described as being six feet four inches tall weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8565.