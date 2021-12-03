Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
BILLINGS, Mont. — Tayah Rose Stops, 17, was last seen on October 12, 2021.
She is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Tayah’s whereabouts should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.