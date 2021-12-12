'Have you seen me?': Trinity Victory Gomez

Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. We’re continuing our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
Trinity Victory Gomez, 16, was last contacted on Dec. 5 of this year.
She is described as being five feet tall, weighing 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.