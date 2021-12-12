'Have you seen me?': Trinity Victory Gomez

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to change to snow causing quickly changing conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts expected under heavier showers. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&