Heavy snow, gusty winds and bitter cold temperatures moving into Montana
Whitefish Depot Park

A statewide Weather Authority Alert is in place, as Montanans prepare for another round of snow and frigid temperatures.

In western Montana, we're seeing accumulating snow Thursday into Friday. Travel will be slick and when you're driving you should take it slow. The valleys could also pick up several inches of snow. This is one several snow storms to come.

Bridger Bowl - 2/4

In central Montana, snow will be falling into the weekend. The heaviest snow will be along and just north of the arctic front. Drivers should expect reduced visibility, blowing snow, and hazardous driving conditions.

Bridger Bowl - 2/4
Bozeman Pass

In south-central Montana, bitter cold temperatures are coming. Temperatures will be well below average in to next week. Heavy persistent snow is expected Friday into Sunday.

Miles City

