Helena hotels look ahead to the new year

HELENA, Mont. - Things are usually quiet around this time of year from a hospitality standpoint. With that in mind, hotels in the area are still trying to make up for lost time over the spring and summer.
The Fairfield Inn and Suites in the capital city sees all types of travelers, from legislators and business travelers to families and other groups. Even as they go into 2021, both hotels and Montanans are trying to press on.
General Manager Kaela Johnson says she hopes that things are able to pick up soon.
"I'm hoping that we can really start to pick up and see a little bit more travel,” Johnson said. “I miss that, just being able to go and mingle with our guests and see where they're coming from, what they're up to, and what brings them into town."
Helena Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Cathy Burwell hopes that things are able to pick up soon.
"If you think about the hospitality, you just pulled the rug out from under them,” Burwell said. “Even now, when they are only allowed, what is it, 50 percent at the most, and then they have limited hours. If they were full to 50 percent, they would be breaking even, but they're not."
Helena’s busiest time of a typical year comes in the summer months, but this year saw a steep drop off in travel to the capital city. The Chamber of Commerce says their whole world was turned upside-down, as 45 percent of their budget went by the wayside, as they had to change their focus to help businesses.
On a brighter note, Burwell told me this crisis has forced her team to become adaptable and closer-knit, as they face the challenge of COVID-19 head on.