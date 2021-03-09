Helena Police Department issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR BRYAN DIEDRICH GRAUPMAN. BRYAN IS A 29-YEAR- OLD WHITE MALE, 6-FOOT 3-INCHES TALL, AND 185 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. ON MARCH 8TH AROUND 10:58 PM, BRYAN LEFT HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND'S APARTMENT IN A 1997 GRAY TOYOTA TACOMA WITH LICENSE PLATE CVK550. HE MAY BE HEADING TO MISSOULA OR GREAT FALLS. BRYAN WAS WEARING A BROWN KUHL JACKET WITH FUR COLLAR AND GRAY CARROLL COLLEGE SWEATPANTS. BRYAN WAS VERY UPSET AND POSSIBLY IMPAIRED. THERE IS CONCERN HE MIGHT HARM HIMSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON BRYAN GRAUPMAN, PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE AT (406) 457-8865, OR CALL 9-1-1.