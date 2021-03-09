Helena Police Department issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory

HELENA, MT- Right now the Helena Police Department have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Bryan Diedrich Graupman.
Graupman is a 29-year-old white male, 6’3” tall and 185 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.
He was wearing a brown Kuhl jacket with fur collar and gray Carroll College sweatpants. According to Police he was very upset and possibly impaired. There is concern he might harm himself.
On March 8, 2021, around 10:58 p.m he left his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in a 1997 Gray Toyota Tacoma, license plate CVK550.
He may be heading to Missoula or Great Falls.
If you have any information on Bryan Graupman, please contact Helena Police at (406) 457-8865 or call 9-1-1.