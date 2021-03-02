Some clouds have been drifting across the northern half of Montana, with even a few snow showers in Glacier National Park. These will move out, making way for partly to mostly sunny days and milder temperatures the rest of this week.
After record or near record warmth late this week, a cold front will usher cooler air into the region by Sunday.
The next storm system will bring a chance of snow Tuesday, mainly to areas east of the divide.
Lows in the 20s and lower 30s through early next week, falling to the 10s and 20s by the middle of next week.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday, warming to the 50s and 60s Friday.
Highs will then drop back to the 50s Saturday and the upper 30s and 40s next week.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.