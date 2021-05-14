A wave of instability and moisture is crossing Montana. That is bringing some isolated sprinkles, showers and thundershowers, mainly to the mountains in the west and to eastern Montana.
It will continue to bring a threat of isolated showers Saturday, mainly to areas along the Wyoming border.
Otherwise, a warming trend this weekend into early next week.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Turning much cooler the latter half of the week.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s through early next week, cooling to the 30s and lower 40s by mid-week.
Highs in the 70s and 80s through Tuesday, cooling to the 50s and 60s mid-week on.
