A flood warning is posted for the Clark Fork River above and in Missoula. The river will rise to flood stage Wednesday night, which is 7.5 feet, cresting at 8.5 feet by Saturday morning. Minor flooding will be possible, especially in the Orchard Homes area.
A wind advisory until 6 pm for Fort Peck Lake. Gusts up to 40 mph.
A few showers and thundershowers are possible through the evening. A low pressure storm system will move into Montana tonight and Wednesday. A few showers and thundershowers this evening, transitioning to more widespread rain across the state late tonight and Wednesday.
A break from the rain on Thursday, before another storm system moves into the region Friday. It will bring another chance of rain, but not as heavy or widespread.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking nice with a warming trend lasting into next week.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s through the end of the week, with 40s and 50s next week. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s tomorrow, the 60s and 70s Thursday, back to the 50s and 60s Friday.
Highs in the 60s Saturday, the 60s and 70s Sunday and the 70s to around 80 on Memorial Day, Monday. The warmer-than-normal weather is expected to last through next week.
