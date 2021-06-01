It's the first heat wave of 2021. A building ridge of high pressure will bring record or near record highs in upper 80s and 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with some cooling Friday and the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring a warming trend to Montana. The hottest day will be Thursday.
A cold front will move across the state Thursday night and Friday. A chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool back to normal by the weekend and even a little below normal early next week.
Lows in the 50s, even a few 60s Thursday night, lowering back to the 40s and 50s this weekend and early next week.
Highs in the 80s and 90s Wednesday, upper 80s and 90s Thursday, 80s and 90s Friday cooling to the 70s and 80s Saturday with further cooling to the 60s and 70s early next week.
