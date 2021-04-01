A fire weather warning until 9 pm for parts of central Montana, including Great Falls, Lewistown, Glasgow and Glendive. Strong winds along with dry air and warm temperatures are bringing a very high fire danger to the region.
Temperatures are mild to warm across the state with clear skies. High pressure continues to bring warmer weather to the northern Rockies and plains.
We will continue to have sunny, warm days and clear, chilly nights through the weekend. A cold front will cool our temperatures back to normal next week with further cooling the latter part of the week.
There is only a chance for a few showers Monday and Tuesday, but beneficial rainfall is unlikely. Mild to warm through the weekend.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Cooler next week with highs in the 50s and 60s early week, falling to the 40s and 40s late week.
