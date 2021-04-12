A winter weather advisory for northeast Montana until midnight Tuesday night, including the Glendive area. Snowfall of one to three inches with up to five near the North Dakota border. Snow showers are falling across Montana with the more widespread in the northeast.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana until 11 pm and until 9 pm Tuesday for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. Gusts up to 35 mph.
A very unsettled and cold weather pattern will continue through Thursday. A storm system over the northern plains will bring snow to northeast Montana with scattered snow and graupel showers across the rest of the state.
High pressure will build into the state just in time for Friday and the weekend with milder temperatures expected. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s through Wednesday, the 40s and 50s by Friday and the 50s and 60s over the weekend.
The milder weather will continue into next week.
