A winter weather advisory for north central and northeast Montana until midnight, although until 9 am Wednesday for Blaine County. Snowfall of one to three inches, although heavier amounts around Hays with up to six inches.
A wind advisory until 9 pm for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. Winds gusts up to 35 mph. A storm system over the northern plains will continue to bring some snow to eastern Montana as far west as central areas of the state.
A storm system south of the state will also bring the threat of snow to southwest and parts of central Montana on Wednesday. Snowfall generally a trace up to an inch or two outside of the advisory area. This would include Great Falls, Bozeman and Lewistown.
Unsettled weather will continue into early Friday. High pressure will then build into the region later Friday and the weekend, which means a nice warming trend just in time for the weekend! Lows in the 20s to lower 30s through the period.
Highs in the 30s central and east and the 40s west of the divide on Wednesday. Highs will warm to the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday, with 50s and 60s over the weekend. Highs dropping slightly to the upper 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday.