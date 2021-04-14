It was another cold day across central and eastern Montana with temperatures in the 30s. Milder west of the divide with temperatures warming to the 50s. Temperatures will drop to the 20s and lower 30s east of the divide this evening and falling into the 40s west of the divide.
Sustained wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts in to the 30s in places like Dillon, Helena and Livingston. Some lingering rain and snow showers around Great Falls this evening.
Otherwise, partly cloudy with mainly mountain snow showers Thursday. High pressure builds into the state Friday through early Sunday bringing a warming trend.
Another storm system will enter the region late Sunday and Montana bringing a chance of rain and snow. Turning a little cooler again next week. Lows in the 20s central and east to the 30s west of the divide.
Lows in the 30s this weekend before falling again to the 20s and lower 30s early next week. Highs in the 50s Thursday west of the divide with upper 30s and 40 east.
Highs in the 50s Friday east of the divide with 60s west. All areas will see highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend, falling to the 40s and 50s next week.