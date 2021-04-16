High pressure is dominating our weather with some big changes the next few days. It will bring a very nice Saturday to the northern Rockies and plains.
A strong cold front will move through the state Sunday. It will bring a quick round of rain and snow, with accumulations likely, especially across central Montana and along the divide.
Snowfall of one to three inches in central Montana, including Great Falls, Helena and Bozeman, with up to six inches in Lewistown.
Lighter amounts in Missoula and the valleys west of the divide.
Snowfall of four to eight inches in the mountains and passes along the divide.
Drier air will quickly bring an end to the snow Monday Highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday and early Sunday, with falling temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Highs will drop to the 30s and 40s Monday rebounding to the 40s and 50s the latter half of the week, with a few lower 60s west of the divide.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s, falling to the 20s early next week with a few upper 10s in places such as West Yellowstone and Butte.