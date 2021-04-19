We can expect some cold morning the next couple of days with milder daytime highs. And, a storm similar to Sunday will move into the region late Thursday and early Friday.
In the short term, temperatures this evening are in the upper 20s and 30s, except 40s west of the divide. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s and 30s through the evening. Wind chills are down into the 10s in the Lewistown and Cut Bank areas.
Snowfall was impressive overnight and early today, ranging from nine inches at Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley to two inches in the Billings area. More snow will be possible later this week.
In the meantime, high pressure will build into Montana through early Thursday. There is enough low-level moisture that there is a chance of a few snow and graupel showers, especially across central and south-central Montana through Tuesday.
A storm similar to Sunday's will bring some rain and snow Thursday and Friday and again another storm system Sunday and Monday.
Cold Tuesday morning with lows in the 10s and 20s. Lows will warm back to the 30s by mid week before falling again late week and the weekend.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Tuesday, which is well below normal.
Highs will warm back to the 40s and 50s Wednesday, the 50s to lower 60s Thursday before falling again to the 40s Friday.
Highs will warm back to the 50s to lower 60s over the weekend.
