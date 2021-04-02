The Easter holiday weekend looks outstanding across Montana. However, there will be an increase of cloud cover Sunday. Lows in the 30s and lower 40s with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through Sunday. That means clear, chilly nights and sunny or partly sunny days.
A storm system is expected to move into western Montana Sunday night and statewide Monday.
Models are beginning to show heavier snow for the mountains with valley and plains rain showers, possibly even into drought stricken eastern Montana. Cooler air will move into the region early in the week.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s, except next week upper 20s in the Butte area. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s this weekend, dropping to the upper 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, then rebounding back to the 50s and 60s the latter half of next week.
