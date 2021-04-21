There is a winter weather advisory Thursday for Glacier National Park where two to four inches of snow are possible, with up to eight inches at higher elevations.
Temperatures are milder today statewide with gusty winds in eastern Montana.
A wind advisory Thursday for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana with gusts up to 40 mph and waves one to two feet. A wind advisory Thursday afternoon and evening for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where gusts will be up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will fall from the upper 40s and 50s early evening to the upper 30s and 40s later this evening. High pressure has brought a sunny Wednesday to Montana with milder temperatures. This nice weather won't last long.
A strong cold front will move across the state on Thursday, bringing cooler air to northern and western Montana with one more mild day across south central and southeast areas from Billings to Miles City. The best chance for rain and high elevation snow will be across the central and western areas of the state.
Another storm system will bring widespread rain and snow to western and southwest Montana this weekend. Snowfall will range from a trace to two inches in the lower elevations, including Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown and Missoula.
Up to five inches in the mountains around Billing and along the divide. Rainfall will be beneficial, especially in the west where both storms may bring more than a half inch of rain to the Missoula area.
Continued unsettled and cool next week. Lows in the 30s Thursday. Highs cooling to the 40s and lower 50s north and west, including Great Falls and Missoula, but rising to the lower 60s from Billings to Miles City.
Highs statewide will be in the 40s and 50s Friday. Highs in the 50s this weekend in the west with upper 50s and 60s south central and southeast. More of the same next week. Showers next week, mainly across central and western Montana.
