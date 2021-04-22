A winter weather advisory will expire at 6 pm for Glacier National Park.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana until 2 am. Winds gusting to 30 mph.
Temperatures have plummeted into the 20s and 30s across north central Montana. Combine that with strong winds, wind chills are in the 10s at places like Cut Bank and Great Falls while temperatures were in the 60s in advance of a cold front in eastern Montana.
Snow is falling across central and north central Montana with rain and mountain snow west of the divide. A strong cold front is moving across Montana. It will be the focus of rain and snow.
This first storm will bring a trace to 3 inches of snow to the lower elevations, including central Montana. Rainfall up to a quarter and third of an inch across southwest and west central Montana.
A brief break Friday before another storm system will bring widespread rain and snow to central and especially western and southwest Montana.
More accumulating snow across central parts of the state and in the mountains. Beneficial rain west of the divide and across the southwest.
The two-storm totals will range from a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch in places from Missoula and Hamilton to Great Falls, Helena and Bozeman.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s east of the divide Friday with 50s west.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s this weekend through early next week warming to the 50s and 60s later next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s.
Following me on Facebook for weather updates, and be sure to catch my full forecast on ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10.