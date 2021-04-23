A storm system will bring a good chance of low elevation rain and high mountain snow Saturday and early Sunday. The exception will be far northeast Montana where it will remain mostly dry in the Glasgow area.
Snow levels will lower to pass locations by Sunday evening with accumulations likely. Even areas of southwest Montana around Butte and Georgetown Lake may pick up some snow.
By Monday even northeast Montana will finally see some rain. This is the first widespread weather event in a long time and the moisture is much needed.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the 40s and 50s through Tuesday, warming to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
