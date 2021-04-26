The storm system responsible for some rain and snow showers across Montana will be exiting the state.
Clear or clearing just in time for a Super Pink Full Moon. It's the closest the moon gets to Earth and the fullest will be early evening. It's referred to as pink because it coincides with flowering of spring.
A big warming trend through Friday. A back-door cold front will briefly visit northeast Montana mid-week, but with little impact except for a few clouds.
The warmest weather of the year will occur Thursday and Friday. Then a cold front will cool temperatures this weekend, with a chance of showers Sunday and Monday.
Lows in the 30s, warming to the 40s and 50s the latter half of the week before falling again to the 30s.
Highs in the 50s in eastern Montana and 60s central and west on Tuesday.
They rise to the 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday then cooling to the 50s and 60s this weekend and Monday.
