A wind advisory until 8 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.
Wind have been gusting between 30 and 45 mph across north central and central Montana, including the Great Falls area.
Temperatures warmed into the 60s late this afternoon and will drop back to the 50s through the evening with most lows in upper 30s and 40s.
High pressure continues to bring the state a nice warming trend. But the warmer temperatures are being accompanied by gusty winds, especially east of the divide.
Fire concerns will increase across the eastern half of the state through Friday. A cold front will move across the region this weekend. A few showers across the central and west Saturday and statewide Sunday. Amounts should be fairly light.
Continued cool and unsettled weather through next week. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday and the 40s and lower 50s Friday and Saturday.
Lows will drop back to the upper 20s and 30s next week. Highs in the 70s tomorrow and the 70s and 80s Friday. Highs will drop back to the 50s and 60s this weekend and next week.
