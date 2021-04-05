A winter weather advisory through the evening for the passes of central Montana and also the Butte, Georgetown Lake and Anaconda areas. Some additional minor accumulations are possible.
Radar shows snow across central and southern Montana. It will linger all night south of the I-90. Low pressure just south of Montana will drop south, with the snow ending from north to south across the state. Lingering snow from Bozeman south and east to the Dakota and Wyoming borders.
High pressure will build into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Milder temperatures.
Another storm system will bring a chance of showers again Thursday and again Saturday.
Drier weather is expected Sunday and next week.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s with highs in the 50s Tuesday and the 60s Wednesday. Highs will drop back to the upper 40s and 50s late week and weekend. Some models show colder weather next Monday.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.