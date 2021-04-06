A storm system is exiting Montana, with lingering clouds across the southern portion of the state and lingering showers south central and southeast.
Clear or clearing overnight as high pressure builds into the region. That means a nice Wednesday although gusty winds by afternoon.
Windy Thursday as a cold front swings through the state. Valley showers and mountain snow west of the divide with a slight chance of showers across the central and east.
Cooler Thursday and then milder Friday. Another storm system will move through the region Saturday. Most of the rain and snow will be limited to western and parts of central Montana.
Lows in the 30s, lowering to the 20s by the weekend, with some recovery next week.
Highs in the 60s to around 70 Wednesday, cooling to the 40s and lower 50s Thursday.
Highs in the 50s Friday, lowering to the 40s this weekend. Highs will slowly warm back to the upper 40s and 50s next week.
