A fire weather warning until 7 pm for Phillips and Valley Counties of northeast Montana, including the Glendive area. A fire weather watch Thursday afternoon and evening for east central Montana, including the Glendive area. Winds gusting to 35 mph, humidity levels from 10 to 20 percent and warm temperatures will bring a very high fire danger.
A winter weather advisory from 3 am to 10 am Thursday for Glacier Park, Lookout Pass and Evaro Hill. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.
It has been a beautiful spring day across Montana, although windy in some areas. A cold front will march through Montana beginning tonight in the west and exiting the east by tomorrow evening.
Rain showers and mountain snow west of the divide and in southwest Montana, with only a slight chance across central and eastern parts of the state Thursday and Thursday night.
Weak high pressure gives us a break. Then an identical storm system arrives Friday night and Saturday with pretty much the same forecast for all areas.
Cooler central and west Thursday but still mild east. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s central and west, with 60s in the east. Highs in the 50s Friday.
Highs falling to the 40s and low 50s central and west Saturday with 50s to low 60s east.
Highs dropping to the upper 30s and 40s Sunday with 40s and 50s next week.
Lows in the 30s Thursday, dropping to the 20s and 30s this weekend and next week.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.