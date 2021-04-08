A fire weather warning until 8 pm for east central Montana, including the Glendive area.
Winds up to 35 mph, humidity levels 10 to 20 percent and warm temperatures are bringing a very high fire danger to eastern Montana.
A wind advisory until 6 am Friday for Fort Peck Lake with winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures are much colder behind a front with 30s and 40s in central and western Montana while 60s in advance of it in the east.
Winds having been gusting up to 48 mph in the Great Falls area. A strong cold front is marching across Big Sky country. Windy conditions are accompanying it on both sides of it. A few rain, snow and graupel showers are also moving across the region.
High pressure will bring drier air to the area Friday with sunshine and milder weather.
A very similar storm system and front will move across the state Saturday bringing windy, colder and showery weather with some accumulating snow in the mountains.
Drier but cooler than normal Sunday and next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s through the period, with a few 10s in the Butte and West Yellowstone areas.
Highs in the 50s Friday, falling to the upper 30s and 40s this weekend.
Highs will remain below normal next week in the 40s and lower 50s.
