A wind advisory from 11 am to 9 pm Saturday for western Montana, including Missoula, Kalispell, Polson, Hamilton, Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge. Winds gusting up to 45 mph.
Cooler west of the divide on Saturday and statewide Sunday and Monday. A chance of rain, snow and graupel showers west of the divide Saturday and in far eastern Montana on Sunday.
High pressure brought a nice Friday to Montana with temperatures back up to near normal. This will be brief as another storm system and cold front will march across the state on Saturday. Blustery with gusty winds Saturday. A chance of showers west of the divide and there might be a period of snow showers in eastern areas of the state on Sunday.
Mostly dry weather with cooler than normal temperatures most of next week, although there is a hint of a warming trend late week.
Lows in the upper 10s and 20s through most of the period. Highs in the 40s across western Montana Saturday, the 50s central and the 60s east.
Highs statewide in the upper 30s and 40s Sunday through next Thursday and then warming to the 50s to around 60 by late week.
