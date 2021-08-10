Temperatures warmed into the 70s and 80s today, at or a little below normal for this time of the year.
Winds were sustained around 15 mph across central areas of the state with gusts into the 30s in Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening.
High pressure will dominate our weather through the rest of the week.
Easterly winds may usher slightly cooler air into central and eastern areas by Thursday, but overall warmer weather, especially west of the divide.
Breezy weather has prompted a fire weather watch for Wednesday across east central Montana, including Jordan and Glendive.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake through the evening with gusts up to 40 mph. Hot weather this weekend before a major change to cooler and wet weather starting next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s, falling to the 40s and 50s next week.
Highs in the 80s and 90s Wednesday, the upper 70s and 80s central and east and 90s west on Thursday, and then 80s and 90s this weekend.
Highs will drop to the 70s by the middle of next week.