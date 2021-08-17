It continues to be smoky across parts of Montana.
Temperatures have been varying greatly across the state today and evening, with 40s and 50s northwest to the 90s northeast.
Showers and thunderstorms have been moving across the region.
This is great news for the state.
There are fire concerns, however.
A fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for the Beaverhead National Forest in southwest Montana and east central areas where strong winds and hot temperatures will bring extreme fire danger.
A cold front is moving across the state.
It will usher much cooler air into all areas by tonight and bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms.
A large upper level low pressure will anchor itself over the region.
That means periodic rain through the week and weekend.
Some areas could easily see more than an inch of rain.
Air quality does remain an issue, with an alert for Fergus and Lincoln Counties.
A wind advisory for Fort Pack Lake until 9 p.m. where winds will gust up to 30 and 40 mph.
Drier weather is expected next week.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s through the period.
Highs in the 60s west, 50s central to the 70s northeast on Wednesday.
Highs will then be in the 50s and 60s statewide the rest of the week into next week.