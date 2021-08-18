Widespread rain has been falling across central Montana.
We will continue to see central and eastern areas with periodic rain.
It should remain mostly dry west of the divide.
Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, with 60s across parts of northwest and northeast Montana.
Low pressure will continue to sit over the northern Rockies and plains.
It will bring periodic rain to central and eastern Montana through Thursday, and then statewide Friday and Saturday, and then again across central and eastern sections Sunday into Monday.
Drier and warm by the middle of next week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs in the 60s Thursday central and east and the lower 70s west of the divide.
Highs in the 60s and 70s Friday warming back to the 70s and 80s by the middle of next week.