Temperatures into the evening ranged from the 50s in the east, 60s central to the lower 70s west of the divide in Montana.
Radar is showing showers across the eastern areas of the state with showers developing from southwest into central Montana.
There will be increasing showers tonight across the state.
Low pressure continues across the region and will generate a few periods of showers and even a few thunderstorms.
This will continue through the weekend, ending later on Sunday as drier and more stable air moves into the area.
Dry and warmer weather is expected next week.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s Friday in the central and east to the 70s west of the divide.
Highs falling to the 50s and 60s Saturday, and even staying in the upper 40s in places like Butte as the upper low is overhead.
Highs warming back to the 70s early next week and the 70s and 80s the latter half of the week.