A flash flood watch through the evening for parts of central and southwest Montana, including the Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena areas.
Locally, heavy rain is possible.
That's where we currently have showers and thunderstorms.
A flood advisory until 6:30 p.m. for south central Lewis & Clark County.
Heavy rain has fallen in this area, including Canyon Creek.
A storm system will be exiting the state tonight with lingering showers and thunderstorms.
A break tomorrow and Wednesday.
A similar storm system will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the region Thursday and Friday.
Let's hope for the rain as the extended beyond the 7 day outlook, Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, calls for near to above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 80s and 90s tomorrow and Wednesday, dropping to the 70s and 80s by Friday, although possibly staying in the 90s across eastern Montana, including Glasgow.
With the rain and clouds, highs may be held to the 60s Saturday in the Kalispell area.