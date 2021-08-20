Temperatures were in the 60s statewide into the evening with a few areas of showers and thundershowers.
They will be hit and miss in places like Great Falls, Missoula, Bozeman and Helena.
Low pressure continues to set over the northern Rockies and Plains.
It will bring a few periods of showers and thunderstorms to Montana, mainly in the central and west tonight and Saturday, then exiting the northeast early Sunday.
Beneficial rainfall of a quarter to half inch will be possible, with heavier amounts in the mountains.
Drier and more stable weather next week and milder. Lows in the 40s and lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s Saturday, warming to the 70s Sunday and next week with a few places reaching into the 80s.