A frost advisory from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission and Flathead Valleys west to the Idaho border.
Lows ranging from 35 to 40 in these areas with the possibility of patchy frost.
A cold front has brought breezy and cooler air into Montana.
It will bring a cold night to the state with lows in the 30s and 40s.
High pressure will dominate through early Wednesday.
Low pressure will track across the region the mid and latter parts of the week.
This will bring a few showers to the state, but nothing as widespread or heavy as last week's rains.
Lows in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, then the 40s to lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday, then the 70s to late week, cooling to the 60s and lower 70s this weekend. Warm Monday.