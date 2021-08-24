It is a mild day across Montana after a very cold start.
A wind advisory until 7 p.m. for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
High pressure brought a clear and cold morning to central and western Montana where lows were in the 20s and 30s, which is incredible considering it's August!
Lows included 33 in Kalispell and Butte, 35 in Great Falls and 39 in Missoula. Low pressure will move into the state tomorrow.
It will bring a few showers and thundershowers statewide through Friday, mainly across the southwest and central areas of the state.
A more widespread rain and cooler weather on Saturday.
Then a warming trend next week. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the 70s tomorrow, although lower 80s in some areas west of the divide.
Highs in the 70s late week, dropping to the 60s to lower 70s Saturday.
Highs will warm back to the 70s and 80s next week.